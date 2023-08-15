Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

