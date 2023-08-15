SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.85 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.