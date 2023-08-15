Scentre Group (SCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scentre Group

In other Scentre Group news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($172,792.21). In other news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($172,792.21). Also, insider Elliott Rusanow 1,248,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

