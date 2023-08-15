Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,780,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 500,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,612. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.