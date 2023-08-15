Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,145 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,639. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

