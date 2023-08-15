Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,090. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.