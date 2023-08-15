Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,176.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 325,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

