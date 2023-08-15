Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.25

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 938571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

