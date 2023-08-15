Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

SCLXW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Scilex has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain. The company's principal product includes ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

