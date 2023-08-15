Scotiabank Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

