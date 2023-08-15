SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in SEA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

