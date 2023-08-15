SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

SEA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

