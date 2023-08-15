Secret One Day Volume Reaches $166.82 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $166.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00175246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027515 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0023854 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,141.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

