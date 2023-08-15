Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SEEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 192,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,081. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 504,505 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,438,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

