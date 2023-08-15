Sepio Capital LP Buys 24,837 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.7 %

MOS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 1,588,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.