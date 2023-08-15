Sepio Capital LP Buys 5,703 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of THD stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a market cap of $285.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.