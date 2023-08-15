Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. 236,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

