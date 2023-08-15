Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 1,174,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,023. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

