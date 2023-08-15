Sepio Capital LP Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 1,250,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,037. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

