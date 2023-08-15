Sepio Capital LP Makes New $21.66 Million Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,506,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,000. Accolade accounts for about 2.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 2.05% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 115,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,282. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCD

Insider Activity at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,824 shares of company stock valued at $380,099 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.