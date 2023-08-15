Sepio Capital LP Purchases 34,688 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 1,077,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

