Sepio Capital LP Sells 123,694 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 868,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.