Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 984,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

