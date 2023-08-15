Sepio Capital LP Sells 984 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,434. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

