ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

NOW opened at $566.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.64.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 28,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

