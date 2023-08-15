Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Rises By 6.3%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alexander’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

