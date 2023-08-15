Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expands By 6.7%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.9 %

ARE stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

