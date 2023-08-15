Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 17.2%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $56.36. 1,340,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

