Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rises By 6.7%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

