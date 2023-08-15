Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Drops By 15.0%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 344,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,467. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.58.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

