Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 8.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 705,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 244,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,253. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $655.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.