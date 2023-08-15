Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Rises By 20.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWNW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 454.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTWNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 45,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

