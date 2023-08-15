Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Grows By 14.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 4,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

