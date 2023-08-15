Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Decreases By 20.1%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Separately, Dawson James dropped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
BYRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 65,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,130. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
