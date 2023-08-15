Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Decreases By 20.1%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

BYRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 65,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,130. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

