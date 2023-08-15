Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Decreases By 20.1%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Byrna Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BYRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 65,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,130. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.