Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Increases By 37.1%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $911,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 713,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,598,016.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,121 shares of company stock worth $5,468,842.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.