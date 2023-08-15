Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 21.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

