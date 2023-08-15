Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Grows By 16.5%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. 157,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,700. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.94%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

