Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreases By 27.8%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,915. Cummins has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average of $237.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,248,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

