Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 37.8%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,177,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 1,894,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

DREUF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.