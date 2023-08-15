Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 30.9%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.9 %

EDPFY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

