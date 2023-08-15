Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 30.9%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.9 %
EDPFY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $57.63.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
