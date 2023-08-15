Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 31.5%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 836.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.28 during trading on Monday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.