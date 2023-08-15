Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Declines By 16.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Inspirato Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISPOW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,484. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
Read More
