Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreases By 12.8%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,734. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.76.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

