Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rises By 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of IOVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 1,378,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
