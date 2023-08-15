Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rises By 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 1,378,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

