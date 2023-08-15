Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Decreases By 13.0%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.7 %
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $59.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.91) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.