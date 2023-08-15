Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Decreases By 13.0%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.7 %

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.91) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.