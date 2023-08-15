Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 26.2%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 753,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,309. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 749.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

