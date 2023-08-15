Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Expands By 14.6%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.3 days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAANF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
