Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Declines By 25.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Manitex International Price Performance

Manitex International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

