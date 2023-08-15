Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declines By 21.1%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

