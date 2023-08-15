Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Increases By 22.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.

MGRUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of MGRUF stock remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

