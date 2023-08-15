Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Increases By 22.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGRUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRUF
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.